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The Lincoln County News

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July Exhibit Opens at Boothbay Region Art Foundation

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Cathedral of Thyself, by Steven Schutz (Courtesy photo)

Cathedral of Thyself, by Steven Schutz (Courtesy photo)

The Boothbay Region Art Foundation is delighted to welcome the community to its July members exhibit, a sizzling celebration of local creativity on view through Sunday, July 19.

July’s exhibit features an array of works from the foundation’s talented member artists – many of whom new to the gallery this year – showcasing the unique artistic spirit of the Maine coast.

In addition to the members’ show, the organization is thrilled to present a captivating solo exhibition by Sandra L. Dunn in BRAF’s Gallery One, offering visitors a deeper look into her compelling body of work.

Art enthusiasts and community members alike are invited to an opening reception from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 3 to celebrate these new collections and mingle with the artists behind the work. Light refreshments will be served.

The Boothbay Region Art Foundation Gallery, at 1 Townsend Ave. in Boothbay Harbor, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

The Boothbay Region Art Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering the visual arts through exhibitions, education, and community engagement. For more information, go to boothbayartists.org.


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