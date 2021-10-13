Katherine Silva at Vose or Virtual

Vose Library patrons and friends are invited to the Vose or Virtual Wednesday series with Katherine Silva at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Vose Library or on Zoom.

Silva is a Maine author of dark fiction, a connoisseur of coffee, and victim of cat shenanigans. She is a two-time Maine Literary Award finalist for speculative fiction and a member of the Horror Writers of Maine, Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance, and New England Horror Writers Association.

Silva is also a founder of Strange Wilds Press, Dark Taiga Creative Writing Consultations, and The Kat at Night Blog. Her latest book, “The Wild Dark,” is due out Oct. 12. Find out more at katherinesilvaauthor.com.

In-person events are subject to transition to fully virtual should COVID-19 impact the library’s ability to host the event in person.

Call 785-4733, email librarian@voselibrary.org or stop by Vose Library for a Zoom registration link. Vose is located at 392 Common Road in Union.

