This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The watercolor and pastel paintings of Kay Sawyer Hannah are on exhibit at the Bristol Area Library for the month of January.

Hannah grew up in Round Pond and New Harbor and is proud to be a descendent of some of Bristol’s earliest settlers. She graduated from Bristol High School and the University of Maine where she majored in biology and education and later from the University of Vermont, subsequently providing speech-language services to children and adults over a 24-year period mainly in the Burlington, Vt. area.

After retiring and moving back to Bristol in 1999 with her husband Peter, Hannah began to paint more earnestly. Her love of the Pemaquid area, particularly the ocean and nautical surroundings enhanced by its evergreens and flora, provide the inspiration and basis for her art which has been noted for its quality of color, clarity, and calmness.

Hannah has exhibited at the Pemaquid Art Gallery at Lighthouse Park for the past 20 years as well as numerous other local sites.

Hannah appreciates the presence of Bristol Area Library and all its volunteers in the area and is pleased to donate 100% of any proceeds from the sale of her art during the exhibit to the library. Hannah’s artwork can be viewed during regular library hours.

The Bristol Area Library is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday; 2-5 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. For more information, go to bal.tidewater.net or call 677-2115. The Bristol Area Library is located at the corner of Route 130 and Old County Road.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

