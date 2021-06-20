Kefauver Gallery Calls Artists for First Show of Season

The Kefauver Studio & Gallery, Damariscotta, is calling artists to participate in the “Rock ‘n’ Wave” show. The show, the first of the gallery’s 2021 season, will run from July 2 to Aug. 1. The show’s theme is the magic of the Maine coast, so submitted works should be in keeping with this theme.

Each submitted work must be an original creation. All mediums will be considered, including oil, watercolor, acrylic, gouache, photographs, sculpture, and wood block prints. All work must be professionally presented and ready for hanging or displaying (framed or painted edges, wired for hanging.) Pedestals are available for 3D work.

A select group of artists will be invited to present from three to five works at the show. To enter, submit work in JPG form to will@kefauverstudio.com. Artists may submit up to 10 works. Images should be titled by the artist’s last name and the title, size, and medium of the work.

The deadline for submission is Monday, June 21. Drop-off of accepted work will be Monday, June 28 from 1-6 p.m., or Tuesday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is no fee for entering, but a $25 fee will be charged to cover the artist’s accepted works to help with exhibition costs.

The artist may price the work as he or she likes, but the work should be priced reasonably for sale. No works that are not for sale will be accepted. All sales and sales taxes will be handled by the gallery, as will shipping, if necessary. In the event of a sale, the artist will be notified and may, but will not be required to, replace the work sold. The gallery will retain a commission of 35%.

An artists reception, open to the public, will be held Saturday, July 3 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The reception will be held on the lawn outside the gallery, to allow for comfortable social distancing.

For questions about the “Rock ‘n’ Wave” show or about how to submit work, contact Will Kefauver at 226-0974 or will@kefauverstudio.com. The Kefauver Studio & Gallery, 144 Bristol Road, Damariscotta, is open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

