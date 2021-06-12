Kefauver Gallery Opens for the Season

The Kefauver Studio & Gallery in Damariscotta is now open for the season. The first show of the season, “New Works,” showcases Will Kefauver’s paintings in oil, including over 30 new works. The show runs until Monday, June 21.

Kefauver’s work celebrates familiar subjects, such as ocean waves, the rocks and boulders of the coastline, and the working vessels in Maine’s harbors, and takes a fresh look at familiar objects, with striking colors and composition. Visitors are encouraged to come see these new exciting pieces.

The gallery plans several shows for the rest of the year. Following “New Works” is “Rock ‘n’ Wave,” which runs July 2 to Aug. 1. “The Boat Show” will run from Aug. 6 to Sept. 5 followed by “Monhegan & the Islands” from Sept. 10 to Oct. 10. “Small Works” will run from Oct. 15 to Nov. 14, and “The Holiday Show” will close out the year from Nov. 19 to Dec. 20.

The gallery wants to insure a comfortable environment for all. Visitors who are fully vaccinated are welcome to enter the gallery without a mask. Unvaccinated visitors are asked to wear a mask and to maintain 6 feet of distance between other gallery visitors. Disposable masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer will be available to visitors, if needed. The gallery and the restroom will be sanitized regularly throughout the day.

“While the pandemic has presented me with a great deal of time to create new work, I’m so looking forward to what is promising to be a busy and invigorating season,” Kefauver said. “With many visitors planning trips to the area and several new shows planned for the coming months, the gallery expects a lot of traffic and a great summer!”

Kefauver’s work is also on exhibit at the Pemaquid Art Gallery at Pemaquid Lighthouse Park, the Roux & Cyr gallery in Portland, and River Arts in Damariscotta.

The Kefauver Studio & Gallery is located at 144 Bristol Road, Damariscotta, and is open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily. For more information, call 226-0974, email will@kefauverstudio.com, or go to kefauverstudio.com.

