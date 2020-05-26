Kefauver Gallery Opens for the Season

The Kefauver Studio & Gallery in Damariscotta will open for the 2020 season on Monday, June 1. The gallery will exhibit work by Will Kefauver only at this initial opening. Kefauver has been busy over the winter and in these first months of spring, creating beautiful new pieces in oil. In addition to the indoor gallery, art will be displayed in a tent on the front lawn to showcase additional work and to provide visitors with a way to practice additional social distancing.

The gallery will have new procedures in place for visitors to comply with state guidelines and to insure a comfortable environment for everyone. These procedures include requiring all visitors to wear a mask while on the property and maintain a 6-foot distance between themselves and other visitors. Disposable masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer will be available to visitors if needed. The gallery and the restroom will be sanitized regularly throughout the day.

“I’m pleased to be able to open the gallery this spring, even if in a careful way,” said Kefauver. “For instance, we won’t have opening receptions this year in an effort to limit the sizes of gatherings in the gallery.

“That said, our talented guest artists have not stopped creating during this difficult period—in fact, many have taken the opportunity to spend even more time developing their beautiful work. We plan to offer several of our themed shows this season inviting these guest artists to show off their new creations.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors into the gallery again. Stay tuned for updates, and please contact me if you have any questions, concerns, or want to arrange for a private visit.”

The Kefauver Studio & Gallery is located at 144 Bristol Road, Damariscotta, and is open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily. Kefauver can be reached at 226-0974, will@kefauverstudio.com, or kefauverstudio.com.

