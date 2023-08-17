Kerr+Jones Gallery Reception for Artist Scout Dunbar Aug. 17 August 17, 2023 at 10:21 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDorothy Eisner Show Opens at Gleason‘On the Water’s Edge’ at River Arts‘Black and White’ Reception at River ArtsRiver Arts Call to ArtistsRiver Arts Call to Artists for ‘Black & White’ Show Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!