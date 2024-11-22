Lady Lamb at The Waldo with Kioea Feb. 15

The Waldo Theatre is excited to have Maine-native Lady Lamb with Kioea performing on stage on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

From her early days, staying late after-hours at her video rental store job in Maine to record songs to co-producing and arranging her four studio records, Aly Spaltro, aka Lady Lamb, has remained focused on music that connects, empowers and builds community. She built her fanship the old-fashioned way, getting in front of audiences and projecting her poetic confessionals, silencing rowdy crowds with an a cappella opening song in the center of a dark stage.

Spaltro was quick to develop a reputation as a breakout star in New England, and then expanded slowly outwards, moving to New York at 20 to continue work on the songs that would become her much celebrated LP, “Ripely Pine.” Her voice has never wavered, has grown more honest and open with time, and anyone witnessing the long lines of fans seeking signatures after her performances can see how her work has impacted fans.

Spaltro is celebrating 10 years of “Ripely Pine” with the release of a box set, “In The Mammoth Nothing Of The Night,” on Ba Da Bing Records. With the original songs remastered, as well as reams of additional material produced and arranged by Spaltro and mixed by original co-producer Nadim Issa, “In The Mammoth Nothing Of The Night” captures the time, mood, art and ambition of Spaltro in her early 20s, who had already accumulated years of playing and self-recording experience before laying down tracks for this giant of a debut.

Kioea (pronounced kēōˈāə) is a music group featuring Carand Burnet as lead guitarist and songwriter. Their music blends sounds of surf rock, psychedelia, and global influences.

Bandcamp recognized Kioea for their EP and album, “Stand Tall,” which it selected as one of its new and notable releases.

“The songs I currently write and perform are a hybrid of surf rock and psychedelia — a modern, explorative take on the vintage albums I discovered in my youth,” Burnet said. “More recently, Cambodian rock, Anatolian rock, Ethiopian jazz, and North Indian classical raga music have influenced my compositions, with melodies that act like the voice that guides the listener.”

Adult tickets are available in advance online for $28 or $35 the day of the show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and concessions will be available for purchase.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to thewaldotheatre.org.

