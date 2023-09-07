‘Lands and Waters’ on Display at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus

The Hall Gallery at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta will feature paintings and collages by Alna artist Jon Luoma through Nov. 3 in a show entitled “Lands and Waters.”

Luoma is well known for his stunning watercolor and Chinese ink landscapes of coasts, forests, and wildlife from Maine and beyond, and the show includes many of these works. The show also provides an opportunity to see another, more playful side of Luoma’s work in mixed media and collages.

Luoma’s work has been shown in many Midcoast venues, including recent one-person shows in Belfast and Rockland.

“I am delighted to show my work in Damariscotta and pleased that a portion of the sales price will benefit (the hospital),” said Luoma.

Luoma studied traditional Chinese ink painting in Chengdu, Sichuan, China in 2006. His original illustrations for a limited letterpress edition of Henry David Thoreau’s “The Maine Woods” are in the collection of the Portland Museum of Art. The book and its illustrations were exhibited in 2012 as part of the exhibition “Maine Sublime: Frederick Edwin Church’s Landscapes of Mount Desert and Mount Katahdin.”

Two of his paintings of Baxter State Park are reproduced in “Art of Katahdin,” by David Little.

The Hall Gallery at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus is located at 35 Miles St. in Damariscotta, in the main entrance of the hospital, and is open 24 hours a day.

