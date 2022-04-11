Last Call for Anthology Entries April 11, 2022 at 3:26 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGoose River Press Seeks Anthology SubmissionsGoose River Anthology Seeks SubmissionsGoose River Press Seeks Anthology SubmissionsLast Call for 17th Annual Goose River AnthologyNew Goose River Anthology Published Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!