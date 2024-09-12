Last Exhibition of the Season at South Bristol Gallery

Yvette Torres Fine Art in South Bristol will open its final exhibition of the season this September.

Titled “By Clary Hill,” the exhibit features the work of Maine artist Anne Ayvaloitis, a well-known Maine painter who also taught at the Farnsworth Museum in Rockland for many years. Bailey Romaine will also show her work.

The exhibit will continue through Saturday, Oct. 5. There will be a reception for the artists from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Yvette Torres Fine Arts is located at 1 Winks Way, off Route 129 in Christmas Cove.

The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call or text 332-4014.

