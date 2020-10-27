Late Artist’s Collections Available at Gallery

The Saltwater Artists Gallery was gifted all of the late Caroline Howe’s art materials by her children. The materials are on sale at the gallery at 3056 Bristol Road in New Harbor, just 1/4 mile before the Pemaquid Lighthouse.

There are a variety of frames and canvases in all sizes along with mats. There are many art books that include how to paint in different mediums, plus art history of famous artists. The proceeds from sales will be donated to the Bristol School.

The gallery’s hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 – 25, 30, and 31.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

