LCCT Brings Holiday Favorite To The Stage This Weekend

The Lincoln County Community Theater is ringing in the season with a lively and heartfelt holiday production the whole family can enjoy.

Opening Friday, Dec. 19, LCCT presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” Barbara Robinson’s beloved comedy about a small-town church pageant turned delightfully upside down. Performances will take place at Lincoln Theater on Friday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m.

This spirited stage adaptation of Robinson’s bestselling young adult book follows the challenges faced by a couple tasked with producing their church’s annual Christmas pageant. Their plans and their patience are put to the test when the notorious Herdman children, widely known as “the worst kids in the history of the world,” decide to audition. What follows is a whirlwind of comic chaos as the unruly Herdmans collide with the Christmas story in unexpected and heartwarming ways.

Packed with memorable roles for both children and adults, a few favorite carols, and a generous dose of seasonal humor, the production features 30 community members, many making their LCCT debut. “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” promises an evening of laughter, nostalgia, and genuine community spirit. LCCT’s cast and crew, made up of local talent, have been hard at work bringing this holiday classic to life on stage.

Tickets are $10 for general admission. LCCT is proud to share that 50% of all ticket sales will be donated to the Ecumenical Food Pantry, which serves residents of Damariscotta, Newcastle, Nobleboro, and surrounding communities. Attending the show is not only a festive way to celebrate the season; it also supports neighbors in need.

Tickets are on sale at lincolntheater.org. Any remaining tickets will be available for purchase at the door.

Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in the heart of downtown Damariscotta. For more information, email info@lincolntheater.org or call 563-3424.

