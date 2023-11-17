LCCT Presents ‘Slow Food’ Live On Stage

From a desperate need for a beverage to the unexpected and intense commitment that comes along with ordering a meal, there are plenty of laughs in Lincoln Theater’s upcoming production of “Slow Food.”

Presented by Lincoln County Community Theater, the theater company in residence at Damariscotta’s historic Lincoln Theater, “Slow Food” will run for one weekend, opening Thursday, Nov. 30, and playing through Sunday Dec. 3. This fully staged production will not only have audiences in stitches, and provide a better understanding of the word “hangry,” it will also have their hearts feeling a little more full as they head out the door.

A heartwarming comedy set in a Greek restaurant, “Slow Food” is “a play about the world’s worst waiter,” according to playwright Wendy MacLeod. The service in this eatery is terrible and the food is scarce, which means the laughs come easily and often.

A comedy through and through, this production is like Sartre meeting “Seinfeld” in a Greek restaurant. The premise is simple. Irene and Peter, two vacationing empty-nesters played by Carole Florman and Tom Handel, arrive famished when they arrive at the Palm Springs restaurant after traveling from the East Coast and enduring the typical travel frustrations.

Things don’t improve when their well-meaning waiter, played by Lincoln County Community Theater newcomer Gregory J. Hawks, wants so much to shepherd them through the perfect dining experience that nothing, not even a breadbasket, can reach the table. How could anyone be expected to put up with this impossibly unbearable situation?

Yet, for these two empty-nesters, perhaps the slow service is more of a gift than either of them realize. Sometimes waiting can open a heart.

“Slow Food” is Lincoln Theater’s second production from MacLeod. In May 2021, Lincoln County Community Theater presented MacLeod’s comedy thriller “Women in Jeopardy,” to rave reviews.

Tickets for “Slow Food” are on sale now at lincolntheater.net and will also be available for purchase at the door beginning 30 minutes to showtime. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for Lincoln Theater members, and $5 for youth 18 and under.

Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta. For more information, go lincolntheater.net, email info@lincolntheater.net, or call 563-3424.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

