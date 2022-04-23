LCTV Announces Twin Villages Tour 2022

The Southern Rock sounds of The Allman Brothers Band will fill the outside stage at Lincoln Academy in Newcastle on Sunday, June 12, kicking off the first of two live concert fundraisers for community media station Lincoln County Television.

“A Brother’s Revival” features David “Rook” Goldflies, formerly of the Allman Brothers Band, and Mike Kach, a member of Dickey Betts & Great Southern. For more information visit abrothersrevival.com

The ticket gate at Lincoln Academy on Academy Hill Road will open at 2 p.m., with food and a cash bar available from Ann’s Book Bistro. Tickets for the 4:30 p.m. concert are $30 in advance at lctv.org and Main Street Grocery starting Friday, April 15. On the day of the show, tickets will be available for $35. Attendees should bring lawn chairs. No coolers, umbrellas, or outside alcohol will be permitted.

The rain date is 6 p.m. Monday, June 13. Check the lctv.org website for updates.

The Twin Villages Tour continues at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 with back-by-popular-demand Memphis Lightning at the historic Lakehurst Lodge in Damariscotta.

The three-piece rocking blues band is fronted by Topsham native and Naples, Fla.-based guitarist Darren “Lightning” Thiboutot Jr. and his father, bassist Darren “Big Red” Thiboutot. For more information about Memphis Lightning, visit memphislightning.com.

Doors open for this show at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance at lctv.org and Main Street Grocery. Tickets at the door will be $25. A cash bar will be available and there is plentiful parking next to the lodge at 30 Lakehurst Lane, off Egypt Road in Damariscotta.

These fundraising concerts will help LCTV raise funds to continue bringing its viewers original programming, special events, health updates, classic TV, and municipal meetings. Lincoln County Television broadcasts on Spectrum/Tidewater 7, lctv.org and streaming devices. The station presents government meetings, educational programs, community events, and original weekly, monthly and special shows for Lincoln County residents of all ages.

Follow LCTV on Facebook and Instagram and learn more at lctv.org.

