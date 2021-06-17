LCTV Concert Series to Begin July 1 at Lakehurst

Lincoln County Television is pleased to announce the LCTV Summer Concert Series, bringing four Thursday evenings of family-friendly fun, friends, and dancing to the Midcoast, live from the Lakehurst Lodge on Egypt Road in Damariscotta.

“After a year of being apart, we think that live music is an important part of us coming together as a community,” said Larry Sidelinger, LCTV board president.

The series will kick off July 1 with Memphis Lightning, a rocking boogie-woogie act fronted by “Memphis Lightning,” a prodigiously talented young man originally from Topsham and now based in Naples, Fla.

The series will continue with three shows directed by Bob Colwell and friends from Hallowell: Aug. 5 (Woodstock revisited), Sept. 2 (Springsteen tribute), and, closing the season on Sept. 30, the music of the Rolling Stones.

Tickets are $20 and available now at lctv.org. Tickets will be available for purchase at King Eider’s Pub and Main Street Grocery on Tuesday, June 15.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. for a 6:30 show start. “Sadie the Bar Car,” from Stone Cove Catering, will offer wine and beer for sale.

Lakehurst Lodge is located at 30 Lakehurst Lane, off Egypt Road in Damariscotta, with plentiful parking.

“Now that we’re coming though the pandemic, it’s time to bring the fun back to Lincoln County,” Sidelinger said.

LCTV, Lincoln County’s nonprofit public-access and community television station, broadcasts on Channel 7 for Spectrum and Tidewater subscribers and online at lctv.org.

The station presents government meetings, educational programs, community events, and original weekly, monthly, and special shows for all ages. The LCTV Summer Concert Series is a fundraiser for the nonprofit station, helping it do more for the community.

Follow LCTV on Facebook and Instagram and learn more at lctv.org. For more information about Memphis Lightning, visit memphislightning.com.

