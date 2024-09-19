Legendary Songwriter in Concert Sept. 20

Multi-Grammy award-winning troubadour Rodney Crowell and his band come to Boothbay Harbor to perform at the historic opera house Friday, Sept, 20.

Boothbay Harbor is Crowell’s only Maine appearance on this tour. Over the course of his career, Crowell has gracefully blended his own mainstream success as an artist with a prolific catalog of songs cut by the likes of Emmylou Harris, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Keith Urban, and more, making him a master among his peers.

With more than 40 years of American roots music under his belt, Crowell has also been cited as the architect of Americana music. Owing to the distinctly universal, literary quality of his writing, he has also penned beloved songs for artists as diverse as Bob Seger, Etta James, the Grateful Dead, John Denver, Jimmy Buffett, and countless others.

A member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Crowell is also the author of the acclaimed memoir, “Chinaberry Sidewalks,” and teamed up with New York Times bestselling author Mary Karr for “Kin: Songs by Mary Karr & Rodney Crowell” in 2012, with Karr saying of her collaborator: “Like Hank Williams or Townes Van Zandt or Miss Lucinda, he writes and croons with a poet’s economy and a well digger’s deep heart.”

Crowell was honored with ASCAP’s prestigious Founder’s Award in 2017, and that same year released the album “Close Ties,” which spawned another Grammy nomination for “It Ain’t Over Yet” with Rosanne Cash and John Paul White in the category of best Americana song.

Crowell came up in Nashville’s songwriting heyday alongside Guy Clark, Townes Van Zandt, and Steve Earle and has continued that legacy of camaraderie and kinship with his peers.

Advance discounted tickets are $40 and available only from the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor box office, at 86 Townsend Ave., or by calling 633-5159. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Regular tickets are $45 and available at boothbayoperahouse.com. Online ticket buyers are strongly advised to pay keen attention to the website they are securing tickets from. There are numerous fraudulent sites posing as opera house sales outlets.

Doors for seating open at 7 p.m., and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. with opening act Laurel Lewis.

The concert is made possible thanks to generous support from the Muir family.

