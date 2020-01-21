Library Offers ‘Let’s Talk About It’ Book Group

The Bristol Area Library has been selected by the Maine Humanities Council to offer “Let’s Talk About It,” a free reading and discussion group, with copies of books available through the library. This program is provided by the Maine Humanities Council’s Maine Center for the Book, in cooperation with the Maine State Library.

There will be five discussions in the series, called Where Am I? The Individual and the Community. Discussions will be held on Thursdays at noon between Feb. 6 and March 19.

Books for the program are available for loan at the library. One does not need to be a member of the library to join in any of these discussions. Books to be read in this series include “To Kill a Mockingbird,” by Harper Lee; “Empire Falls,” by Richard Russo; “The Commitments,” by Roddy Doyle; “The Shipping News,” by Annie Proulx; and “Climbing the God Tree,” by Jaimee Wriston. A complete listing of the books with the exact dates can be found on the library’s website: bal.tidewater.net.

Call the library at 677-2115 to register, and come in to pick up the first book of the series. The library is located at 619 Old County Road in Pemaquid and is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday 2-6 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m. to noon.

This program is offered to Maine libraries through the Maine Humanities Council by a grant from the Belvedere Fund of the Maine Community Foundation. For more information about “Let’s Talk About It” and the work of the Maine Humanities Council, see mainehumanities.org or call the office in Portland at 773-5051.

