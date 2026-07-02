Lincoln Academy Alumna Returns for Hometown Shows

Lincoln Academy alumna Miranda Sprague, performing under the name Mira Raven, will return to Midcoast Maine this summer for two hometown performances as part of a small East Coast run.

Raven will perform at Oysterhead Pizza in Damariscotta from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 2 and Salt + Pepper Social in Newcastle at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 5.

Since her last performances in Midcoast Maine, Raven has continued to grow her career in Chicago as a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and performer. Earlier this year, she began a regular residency at Le Piano, one of Chicago’s historic jazz venues, and she recently released a new single, “Waiting.” The vintage-inspired blend of bossa nova, jazz, soul, and pop continues the nostalgic, cinematic sound of her solo project.

Raven was raised in Damariscotta, attended Great Salt Bay Community School, and graduated from Lincoln Academy. She then moved to Chicago to study jazz and contemporary music at Chicago College of Performing Arts in Roosevelt University.

She is the founder of the Chicago-based live music company Coffee Jazz Collective and was a 2017 Luminarts Fellow in Jazz Improvisation Voice.

Audience members can expect an intimate afternoon of original music alongside thoughtfully selected jazz, soul, and pop favorites. Raven’s performances emphasize storytelling, improvisation, and warm, engaging musicianship while reflecting the vintage-inspired sound she has continued to develop through her original work.

Both performances are free and open to the public.

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