Lincoln Academy Annual Student Art Show Returns with New Partnership

Lincoln Academy and Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust announced the rebirth of the Annual Lincoln Academy Student Art Exhibition, which will take place May 4-18 at the Coastal Rivers’ Denny Conservation and Education Center, 3 Round Top Lane in Damariscotta.

An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4. The public is invited to view the works on the night of the reception or anytime during business hours between May 4 and 18.

“We had a long run of successful annual art shows at River Arts in both their downtown and Route 1 locations and really appreciated their support and partnership. Our last art show took place in 2019, but of course, we were disrupted by the pandemic,” said Lincoln Academy ceramics teacher Jonathan Mess, in a news release.

“We looked around at potential spaces and found the perfect fit with Coastal Rivers’ beautiful recently rebuilt space. We contacted them and received an enthusiastic ‘yes’,’” he added.

The partnership came together naturally as Executive Director Steven Hufnagel also recently joined the Lincoln Academy Board of Trustees and is excited to find ways to bring the school and his organization together for educational programming.

“We’re thrilled to be able to support our local students by providing a venue for their art show,” Hufnagel said in a news release.

The exhibit will showcase ceramics, sculpture, and two-dimensional pieces, including drawing, painting, photography, collage, and mixed-media work, from LA art students. New this year, the art show will also showcase jewelry made in Kate Mess’s Jewelry & Metalsmithing class, added to Lincoln’s course offerings this year.

Students do all of their own matting, framing, and setup for the show, and provide artist statements to explain their creative process. Classes spend several hours in the exhibition space before the show opens, hanging the work and making decisions about lighting, display, and the coordination of diverse pieces.

Coastal Rivers’ Denny Conservation and Education Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday.

