Lincoln Hospital Gallery Presents Paintings By Bristol Artist

From Saturday, March 1 through Friday, May 2, the Hall Gallery at MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta will present a new exhibition of works by Bristol artist and painter Debra Claffey.

The first solo exhibition in Maine of Claffey’s encaustic, and mixed media works using oil, wax monotypes and drawing, “The Dreaming Garden” showcases Claffey’s interest in botanical themes. This selection of work includes some of Claffey’s favorite works that focus on the plant world and humans’ interaction with trees, plants, and fungi that form the basis of life on Earth.

Claffey is a recent arrival to life in Maine, having relocated home and business from New Hampshire to the village of Bristol Mills. She has been making visual art since the early 1980s, with close to 20 years in a Boston studio before moving to New Boston, N.H. and a rural studio.

Claffey teaches both in person and online with classes in artist development as well as painting with oils, mixed media or encaustic, an ancient medium using beeswax and pigment that has seen a recent resurgence in use for its multiple advantages as a painting medium.

To purchase a painting from the Hall Gallery, email Claffey at debra@debraclaffey.com or call 603-554-6495

A part of the proceeds from art sales benefits the Miles Memorial Hospital League.

