Lincoln Theater and Skidompha Partner For Free Summer Films

Lincoln Theater is pleased to once again partner with Skidompha Library for a fun, fantastic, and free summer film series “Color Our World,” which is part of the Collaborative Summer Library’s national summer reading program.

This family-friendly series features three vibrant films, each preceded by a special activity in the theater lobby, hosted by Skidompha and fun for all ages.

The series kicks off with “The Hero of Color City” (G) on Sunday, June 22 at 1 p.m. A diverse band of crayons embarks on a quest to protect their magical multihued homeland — and the imagination of children everywhere — from a terrifying monster. Featuring the voices of Christina Ricci, Rosie Perez, Owen Wilson, Wayne Brady, Craig Ferguson, and more, this colorful adventure follows brave crayons as they unite to save the day when an unfinished drawing threatens to steal the world’s color.

Attendees will be joined by a special guest at the beginning of the film, producer John Eraklis, who is also the father of the purple crayon.

The second film in the series is the beloved classic, Disney’s “Fantasia” (G) playing Sunday, July 20 at 1 p.m. A groundbreaking masterpiece from 1940, “Fantasia” remains one of Disney’s most ambitious and enduring films. This dazzling blend of classical music and animated artistry brings to life everything from dancing mushrooms to Mickey Mouse as the Sorcerer’s Apprentice. A true celebration of creativity and imagination!

The series wraps up on Sunday, Aug. 17 at 1 p.m. with “Kubo and the Two Strings” (PG). From Laika Studios comes this visually stunning tale of courage and family. Young Kubo, armed with a magical instrument, must outwit vengeful spirits and gods — including the fearsome Moon King (Ralph Fiennes) — with the help of his allies, Monkey (Charlize Theron) and Beetle (Matthew McConaughey).

Admission to all “Color Our World” screenings is free. All film screenings include a special activity presented by Skidompha Library in the Lincoln Theater lobby beginning at noon, immediately followed by the film showing at 1 p.m.

Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in the heart of downtown Damariscotta. For more information, go to lincolntheater.org, email info@lincolntheater.org, or call 563-3424.

