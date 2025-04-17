Lincoln Theater and Skidompha Team Up For Special Free Showing

Come to Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta for a special free screening of the PBS documentary “Free for All: Inside the Public Library,” a powerful film celebrating the people behind America’s public libraries.

Presented in partnership with Skidompha Library, this special event screening will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 24. The screening is open to the public, and no tickets or reservations are required.

Librarians from Skidompha Library will lead a post-film discussion giving attendees the chance to reflect on the importance of libraries in the local community and beyond.

“Free for All: Inside the Public Library” tells the inspiring story of the librarians, activists, and everyday heroes who fought to make knowledge accessible to all. From the pioneering women of the Free Library Movement to today’s librarians facing challenges like funding shortages and book bans, the film highlights the vital role of libraries as community spaces where everyone belongs.

A must-see for book lovers, history enthusiasts, and anyone who believes in the power of public spaces, this PBS documentary explores the past, present, and future of public libraries, showcasing the quiet revolutionaries who built, and continue to defend, one of America’s most essential institutions.

Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in the heart of downtown Damariscotta. More information is available online at lincolntheater.org or by contacting the theater office at info@lincolntheater.org or call 563-3424.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

