Lincoln Theater Announces Free Family Film Series

Lincoln Theater is excited to announce the return of its free family film series. One Sunday afternoon each month, the theater will offer a free, family-friendly film open to audiences of all ages.

The series kicks off on Sunday, Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. with “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” the original 1971 classic starring Gene Wilder and based on Roald Dahl’s beloved 1964 novel.

The world is astonished when the mysterious candy maker Willy Wonka emerges from seclusion to announce that five lucky children will win a tour of his legendary factory and that one of them will receive a lifetime supply of chocolate.

Young Charlie dreams of finding a golden ticket, though his family’s poverty makes the odds seem impossible. In true movie-magic fashion, Charlie and four far less gracious children embark on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, where misbehavior has consequences and kindness just might win the day.

In anticipation of the Winter Olympics, February’s selection is “Cool Runnings,” the fun and inspiring film, based on the true story of the first Jamaican bobsled team, playing Sunday, Feb. 1.

On Sunday, March 1, the theater will show Jim Henson fantastical masterpiece, which will be announced soon.

In April, springtime fun arrives with “Hop,” the madcap adventures of E.B., the Easter Bunny’s son, who would rather become a drummer than take on the family mantle.

May will come in on a high note with the 1965 classic, “The Sound of Music.” More than 60 years after its release, this beloved musical continues to delight audiences with its unforgettable songs and enduring message.

There will be more to come for 2026 and films will be added to the Lincoln Theater website as they are booked. All screenings are free, with no tickets or reservations, and audiences of all ages are welcome.

Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in the heart of downtown Damariscotta. For more information, go to lincolntheater.org, email info@lincolntheater.org, or call 563-3424.

