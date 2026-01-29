Lincoln Theater Brings the Silent Film Era to Life with Live Piano

Lincoln Theater invites audiences to step back into the earliest days of cinema with a special three-part silent movie series, presented with live piano accompaniment at the historic theater in downtown Damariscotta. Celebrating the artistry, innovation, and enduring appeal of silent film, the series features three landmark works representing different genres, each presented with live piano accompaniment.

Though often labeled “silent,” films of this era were never meant to be experienced in silence. Live music was a defining element, enhancing emotion, pacing, and atmosphere. At Lincoln Theater, all three films will be accompanied live by Doug Protsik, director of the Maine Traditional Music Association and Maine Fiddle Camp and a longtime performer of historic “old-time piano” scores.

Protsik has composed and performed silent film scores throughout Maine and beyond, including 12 commissioned restoration projects broadcast on Turner Classic Movies. His performances are fully memorized and partially improvised, allowing the music to flow seamlessly with the action on screen, often with playful musical references woven in for attentive listeners.

The series opens on Sunday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. with “The General” (1927), one of the most revered comedies of the silent era. Starring Buster Keaton, the film follows Southern railroad engineer Johnny Gray, whose beloved locomotive — and fiancee — are stolen by Union soldiers during the Civil War. What follows is a fast-paced pursuit filled with ingenious stunts, physical comedy, and Keaton’s signature deadpan performance.

The series continues Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m. with “The Phantom of the Opera” (1925), starring Lon Chaney, and concludes Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. with “The Black Pirate” (1926), featuring Douglas Fairbanks in a swashbuckling adventure.

With many silent films lost to time, this series offers a rare opportunity to experience surviving classics as audiences once did, brought vividly to life through live music, shared laughter, and the magic of the big screen in downtown Damariscotta.

Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in the heart of downtown Damariscotta. For more information, go to lincolntheater.org, email info@lincolntheater.org, or call 563-3424.

