Lincoln Theater Celebrates 85th Anniversary of ‘The Wizard Of Oz’

Lincoln Theater is set to host a magical celebration in honor of the 85th anniversary of the timeless classic, “The Wizard of Oz.” At 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, fans of all ages are invited to relive the adventure of Dorothy, Toto, and their unforgettable journey down the Yellow Brick Road.

The beloved 1939 film, starring Judy Garland as Dorothy, has captured the hearts of audiences for generations with its memorable characters, enchanting music, and iconic scenes. To commemorate this special milestone, Lincoln Theater will be screening the film in all its Technicolor glory, allowing viewers to experience the magic on the big screen once again.

This event will feature a host of celebratory activities, including a yellow brick road photo booth with Dorothy. The audience is encouraged to dress as a favorite character from the film.

One lucky adult will win a free membership for this season’s Classic Film Club, and there will be a special prize for a young audience member too.

“‘The Wizard of Oz’ is a cherished classic film,” said Lincoln Theater executive director Christina Belknap. “I’ve watched it with my children, but never on the big screen. I am excited to bring our community together to celebrate and share in the nostalgia and joy that this film brings.”

Lincoln Theater Classic Film Club host Jeanie MacDonald will offer a pre-film introduction sharing behind the scenes information as well as an opportunity for questions and conversation following the film.

Don’t miss this chance to celebrate a piece of cinematic history and enjoy an afternoon filled with magic, music, and memories. Whether revisiting the Land of Oz or discovering it for the first time, Lincoln Theater’s 85th anniversary celebration of “The Wizard of Oz” promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Tickets are $9 for adults, $6 for Lincoln Theater members, and $6 for youth ages 18 and under, and are available for purchase through the Lincoln Theater’s online box office at lincolntheater.net. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door beginning 30 minutes before showtime.

Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in downtown Damariscotta. For more information, email info@lincolntheater.net or call 563-3424.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

