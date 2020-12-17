Lincoln Theater Celebrates Year of Leadership Transition

Damariscotta’s historic Lincoln Theater is preparing for a change in leadership. At its most recent meeting, the Lincoln Theater Board of Directors voted to approve an executive leadership transition plan in which Andrew Fenniman will step down at the end of next year, on Dec. 31, 2021, and his replacement, Christina Belknap, will assume the role of executive director effective Jan. 1, 2022. The board is looking forward to 2021 being a year of transition and celebration.

After guiding the theatrical ship for 11 years, and with the theater in a strong place both organizationally and financially, Fenniman is excited to hand it off to someone who can take over the helm and steer the theater to even greater heights and service to the community. As part of the executive transition plan, in January 2022, when Belknap takes on her role, Fenniman will join the board of directors — though not in an executive position — enabling him to continue his involvement with the theater in a different capacity.

Belknap has been working for Lincoln Theater, alongside Fenniman, for the past two years. She and Fenniman will work side by side throughout 2021 to create a seamless transition and ensure the theater continues to successfully be the community’s living room.

As a Damariscotta local, Belknap understands and appreciates the history of the Lincoln Theater: a truly special place built by the community, for the community. She feels strongly that the theater remains a vital part of the Midcoast, providing programs to the public, from movies to live performances and community events, all the while, and most importantly, remaining a hub for enriching social experiences.

The theater has been closed since mid-March and had hoped to reopen on New Year’s Day. However, in light of what is currently happening locally with the coronavirus, the theater has decided to remain closed longer than had been hoped. While saddened by this turn of events, the theater continues to assess the situation and will open when it believes it prudent to do so. Office hours are currently by appointment only, and staff may be reached by leaving a message at 563-3424 or emailing info@lincolntheater.net.

