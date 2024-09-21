Lincoln Theater to Screen Documentary on Trustworthy News

On Thursday, Sept. 26, the Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta will present the local premiere of “Trusted Sources,” a new documentary on finding trustworthy news in a sea of deception, by filmmaker Don Colacino.

The 6:30 p.m. screening will be immediately followed by a panel of local news representatives who will share their experiences and expertise as representatives of their communities and reliable and accountable news sources.

Trustworthy news has become a scarce resource. As free news goes away it’s replaced by a flood of agenda-driven content disguised as news. “Trusted Sources” shows how to find trustworthy news and ways to protect good journalism especially at the local level.

Colacino, known for his work in socially conscious filmmaking, tackles one of the most pressing issues of the era. As small-town news outlets are closing at a rate of two per week, Colacino makes a case for why it is critical to stem the flow of shutdowns.

An introduction to the film will be presented by Sharon Contillo, president of Women in Film. After the film, film critic Christine Merser will moderate a talkback with a panel made up of members of local news outlets including John C. Roberts, of The Lincoln County News; Frederick Freudenberger, of the Boothbay Register; Jules Walkup, of the Bangor Daily News; and Judy Meyer, of the Lewiston Sun Journal.

“When I met with Don two years ago about his vision, I had no idea how powerful the film would be,” Merser said. “It’s a must-see in this political hurricane we are in, and it’s a must-see as we each determine how to cull our incoming news to ensure we are not pawns to corporate greed, those who would have us believe lies, and how focusing on local news outlets might be an answer worth exploring.”

Tickets are free for Lincoln Theater members, members of the media, and for youth ages 18 and under. General admission tickets are $5 and available online at lincolntheater.net and at the door beginning 30 minutes before showtime. Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta.

For more information, call 563-3424 or email info@lincolntheater.net.

