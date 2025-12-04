Lincoln Theater Welcomes Boston Camerata

Boston Camerata returns to Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 4 to present “Sing We Noel: Christmas Music from England and Early America.”

After a busy and successful 70th anniversary season, Boston Camerata looks forward to the warm welcome of friends in Damariscotta.

This year’s program reflects diverse manners of celebrating Christmas through the centuries.

Apart from their shared scriptural and religious message, these works are bound by a shared cultural tradition or mindset of English-speaking peoples. In this tradition, much has persisted from generation to generation, defying the upheavals of migration and the erosion of time.

“Sing We Noel,” together with “A Medieval Christmas,” brought Boston Camerata national recognition in the late 1970s. The eponymous LP has been widely heard, emulated, and admired, becoming part of many a Christmas family gathering!

“I thought it high time to return to such a foundational program of our repertoire, with all the knowledge and experience amassed during other, newer projects, recordings, and tours” said Camerata Artistic Director Anne Azéma. “We come back with great pleasure to the intimate setting of the Lincoln Theater, with a concert program full of spirit and energy. The bridge between high and low worlds is nowhere more apparent than in early English and American repertoires, with lovely songs and toe-tapping instrumental music.”

Tickets are $40 and are available from the Lincoln Theater box office or at the door. For tickets or more information, go to lincolntheater.org, call the box office at 563-3424, drop by the theater at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta, or email info@lincolntheater.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

