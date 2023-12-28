Lincoln Theater Welcomes James Beard Award Winner for Talking Food December 28, 2023 at 10:43 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTalking Food in Maine Returns Sept. 29Lincoln Theater Launches 2019 Talking Food in Maine SeriesWorld Premiere of ‘Mumbai to Maine’ at Harbor TheaterChef Kerry Altiero Next Talking Food in Maine Special GuestReview: Inaugural Talking Food Event Wows Crowd Despite Late Start Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!