Lincoln Theater Welcomes New Faces to the Stage for ‘Cinderella’

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic and most magical of musicals, “Cinderella,” is coming to Lincoln Theater, live on stage, for four performances, Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7.

There’s no question that “Cinderella” is one of the most familiar fairytales of all time, but in this contemporary version, adapted for Broadway in 2013, Lincoln County Community Theater not only brings to life a few new characters but also welcomes many unfamiliar faces to the stage. From choreography and costumes, to lead characters and more, Lincoln Theater is pleased to welcome many performers who are making their LCCT debut.

Evelyn LaCroix, a high school sophomore from Skowhegan, leads the cast in the title role of Cinderella. Though a newcomer to the Lincoln Theater stage, she is certainly no stranger to the spotlight. Audience members may have seen her previously as Annie at the Waterville Opera House, at Bangor’s Penobscot Theatre portraying Alison in “Fun Home,” in the ensemble at the Ogunquit Theater, or most recently at Lakewood Theater in its 2022 productions of “Drowsy Chaperone,” “Anything to Declare,” and “Great Expectations.”

Performing opposite Evelyn, in the role of Prince Topher, is local talent and Lincoln Academy senior, Harrison Pierpan. “Cinderella” will be Pierpan’s first LCCT production since 2019, when he appeared in the summer musical, “A Grand Night for Singing.” Most recently, Harrison was seen on the Heartwood Theater stage as Jean Valjean in the school edition of “Les Miserables.”

Stepping into the role of choreographer, as well as a being a member of the ensemble, is LCCT newcomer Phaelon O’Donnell. O’Donnell, who lives in Wiscasset, brings with her a B.A. in theater from the University of Maine, an M.F.A in choreography from Smith College, and has studied at Chicago’s beloved Second City, one of the world’s premier schools of comedy.

Soprano Amanda Shepard, who recently moved to the Midcoast from Wilmington, Del., has taken on the role of Marie, Ella’s fairy godmother, in addition to heading up costuming for the show. Shepard has decked out the ensemble in some of the most ball-appropriate attire to have ever graced the Lincoln Theater stage.

Talent runs deep in the Shepard family. Amanda’s husband, Ben Shepard, is making his LCCT debut as Jean Michel, one of the new characters added into this contemporary Broadway adaptation.

New faces can be spotted throughout the ensemble as well. Soprano Eliana Goldberg has joined the “Cinderella” cast, returning to the stage for the first time since moving to Maine seven years ago. Christopher Jamieson, who travels from Gardiner, is performing double duty as a crucial member of the ensemble and in the demanding role of assistant stage manager.

Dancing her way across the stage is Meg Tchaikovsky, who moved to Maine a decade ago and began working with Indie Dance Works out of Portland. Newcomer Carol Teel may be joining LCCT for the first time but has had many years of practice on the Lincoln Theater stage as director of the Hearts Ever Young song, dance, and comedy troupe.

Experience the magic of “Cinderella” live on stage Friday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 6 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available in advance by visiting the Lincoln Theater’s online box office at lincolntheater.net. Any remaining tickets will be available for purchase at the door beginning 30 minutes before showtime.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for Lincoln Theater members, and $5 for youth ages 18 and under. Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in downtown Damariscotta.

