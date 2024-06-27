Live Edge Music Festival Tickets On Sale Now

Midcoast Conservancy will hold the 12th annual Live Edge music festival at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Enjoy a fun-filled day of live music, great local food, beer, and cider set in the midst of HVNC’s 1,000 acres of trails, pond shore frontage and bogs. This year’s all-Maine musical line-up includes Primo Cubano, The Cowboy Angels, The Dooryarders, and Papa Tim and the Whiskey Throttle Band.

The Cowboy Angels play classic country music and rock-and-roll favorites. As Erik Glockler and Daniel McCaw say about themselves, “Unique and relevant. Expect the unexpected!”

The Dooryarders are a Midcoast retro rock band that combines elements of R&B and grit to bring original music informed by the varied backgrounds of its members. Formed in 2022, the band comprises Bill Stamey on lead vocals and guitar, Howard “Word” Coven on guitar and vocals, Scott Mills on drums, and Randy Shaw on bass and vocals.

Led by vocal powerhouse Papa Tim, a wildly enthusiastic entertainer and soulful balladeer with a voice described as “equal parts Baptist preacher and bluesman” and backed by a “supergroup” of area-based musicians, the Whiskey Throttle Band brings their incredible talent and musical prowess to the stage with a selection of original jams and some twists on a few popular favorites that are guaranteed to have everyone in the audience clapping, dancing, moving and grooving right along.

Perennial favorites Primo Cubano need no introduction. Their Son music is the most popular style to come out of Cuba and is the primary contributor to the blend of Latin styles today known as Salsa.

Guitarist Paul D’Alessio began learning to play Son music on a guitar-like instrument native to Cuba called the tres and subsequently formed Primo Cubano. Trumpeter Marc Chillemi also plays percussion and sings on the choruses. Lenny Hatch plays the congas, the bongó and other percussion instruments. Eric Winter sings and plays maracas and is the newest addition to Primo Cubano. Last but not least, Duane Edwards joins in on the bass.

Tickets are $25 for Midcoast Conservancy members and $30 for non-members. Advance ticket buyers will receive a voucher good for up to $20 on a second entrée at 13 fantastic restaurants: The Liberal Cup, Slates, Cushnoc, The River House, King Eider’s Pub, Damariscotta River Grill, Shuck Station, Back River Bistro, Otto’s, Newcastle Publick House, Best Thai, The Alna Store, and Ada’s Kitchen. Festival entry is practically free once the voucher is used.

Tickets are available now online at bit.ly/4ewGUw1

Proceeds from Live Edge support Midcoast Conservancy, an innovative conservation organization whose mission is to protect and restore vital lands and waters on a scale that matters. For more information, go to midcoastconservancy.org, or call 389-5150.

