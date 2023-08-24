Live Edge Music Festival Tickets On Sale

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Midcoast Conservancy will hold the 11th annual Live Edge music festival at Hidden Valley Nature Center from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10. The fun-filled day of live music, great local food, and beer and wine will be set in the midst of 1,000 acres of trails, pond shore frontage, and bogs.

This year’s all-Maine musical lineup includes Primo Cubano, The Boneheads, The Hot Suppers, and Papa Tim and the Desperate Man’s Blues Explosion.

Food from the Pinnacle Grill Truck and wood-fired pies from the OG Pizza Guys will be available, along with beer from Sheepscot Valley Brewing, Allagash, Flight Deck, and more.

As in past years, advance ticket buyers will receive a voucher good for up to $20 on a second entree at 18 fantastic restaurants: The Liberal Cup, Cushnoc, Slates, The River House, Damariscotta River Grill, King Eider’s Pub, Best Thai, Newcastle Publick House, Shuck Station, Water’s Edge, Back River Bistro, Ada’s Kitchen, Me Lon Tongo, Barren’s Distillery and Restaurant, Salt Wharf, Otto’s, Foda, and The Alna Store.

Tickets are $20 for Midcoast Conservancy members and $25 for all others. Tickets are available now online and in person at Mexicali Blues and Sheepscot General Store.

Proceeds support Midcoast Conservancy, an innovative conservation organization whose mission is to protect and restore vital lands and waters on a scale that matters.

For more information, go midcoastconservancy.org, call 389-5150, or find the conservancy on Facebook.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

