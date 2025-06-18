Live Jazz in Damariscotta Mills June 28

Jazz and blues pianist Susanna Fiore will perform with Jay Girill on acoustic bass in an afternoon concert on Saturday, June 28. The concert is one of several events offered by the Maine Art Gallery during its eight-week retrospective of the art of Fiore’s father, Joseph A. Fiore.

Curator and Fiore family friend David Dewey will share some insights on the artist’s approach to his work.

Email info@maineartgallerywiscasset.org or go to maineartgallerywiscasset.org for directions to the church-turned-artist studio venue in Damariscotta Mills. The concert is a public event for the benefit of Maine Art Gallery. A donation of $25 is suggested.

A jazz pianist and percussionist, Susanna Fiore performs with the Muse Stew Latin jazz band and in a duo with Girill in jazz clubs, concert halls, and festivals in the Boston area. Her inspiration started at home.

“My father played the piano every night for relaxation, and my parents took me to see jazz pianist Mary Lou Williams, which made a big impression,” she said.

The Fiore/Girill duo is known for upbeat, swinging jazz, performing a wide repertoire of tunes from the standards to Ellington, Monk, and Coltrane.

Joseph Fiore was a widely respected artist who found inspiration in the Maine landscape. He came to Maine in the 1960s after a number of years in New York City, where he exhibited with artists such as Lois Dodd, Wolf Kahn, Alex Katz, and Bernard Langlais.

Maine Art Gallery is proud to partner with Maine Farmland Trust in a centenary exhibition, “Fiore at 100: Maine Observed.”

A nonprofit organization since 1958, Maine Art Gallery, at 15 Water St. in Wiscasset, is dedicated to the advancement and preservation of the visual, fine, and applied arts through exhibitions, lectures, demonstrations, and educational programs for children and adults.

For more information about Maine Art Gallery or about attending this event, go to maineartgallerywiscasset.org, find Maine Art Gallery Wiscasset on Facebook, email info@maineartgallerywiscasset.org, or call 687-8143.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

