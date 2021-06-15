Live Theater Will Return to The Waldo on June 17

The Waldo Theatre, at 916 Main St. in Waldoboro, will bring live theater back to its stage for the first time since 2014 with a community production of John Cariani’s romantic comedy “Almost, Maine,” opening Thursday, June 17.

The play features a series of two-person scenes introducing audiences to the characters in the small town of Almost, Maine. One cold, clear Friday night in the middle of winter, while the northern lights hover in the sky above, Almost’s residents find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. Love is lost, found, and confounded. And life for the people of Almost, Maine will never be the same.

Directed by Andrea Itkin, the cast includes Andrew Beaucage, Daiva Deupree, Aisling Mulhern-Dono, Lily Rogers, Garrett Solomon, Wyatt Sykes, Kerri Van Kirk, and Ivan Zizek.

“I am so honored to be at the helm of this funny, poignant, magical play — to reopen this lovely community theater with a cast and crew ready to knock your socks off!” Itkin said. “I’m hoping everyone will come out of their cocoons, spread their wings, and join us to celebrate live theater once again!”

The Waldo’s production team, working backstage, on sets, costumes, lights, sound, and props, includes Kathleen Brown, Jim Buckingham, Kate Fletcher, Jim Reitz, Kerry Webber, Oliver Worner, and more.

This will be the Waldo’s first in-person event since the theater closed in 2014. For the safety and comfort of volunteer performers, the tech team, front-of-house ushers, and box office staff, and for all audience members, everyone who is not on stage is asked to wear a mask while in the theater. All are encouraged to be vaccinated prior to attending an in-person performance at the Waldo.

Performances will take place in person June 17-19 and June 24-26, with all shows at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and must be purchased online in advance. Tickets will not be available at the door. To buy tickets, go to waldotheatre.org/pages/events.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

