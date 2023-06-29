Livingston Taylor in Concert July 7

Livingston Taylor has been touring for nearly 50 years, and his newest recordings hold the same freshness as his music from decades past. His brother James Taylor may have enjoyed more commercial success, but Livingston Taylor has been writing songs alongside him, and for him, for 50 years. His music transcends the passage of time.

At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 7, Livingston Taylor comes to Maine to perform at the Opera House at Boothby Harbor.

Born in Boston and raised in North Carolina, he picked up his first guitar at the age of 13. His first performances were at coffeehouses in the early 1970s, where he shared stages with major artists including Joni Mitchell, Linda Ronstadt, and Fleetwood Mac.

He recorded his first song at 18, which led to the Top 40 hits “I Will Be in Love With You” and “I’ll Come Running” and tours with artists Jimmy Buffet and Jethro Tull, among others.

In 1989, Taylor was hired as a professor to teach stage performance at Berklee College of Music. Outside of his songwriting and concert touring, he continues teaching young artists invaluable lessons learned over the course of an extensive career on the road.

Audiences can expect an evening of melodic music, personal stories, and anecdotes from this master of the stage.

Promising young musician Rebecca Loebe will open the show as Taylor’s guest.

Advance discounted tickets are $30 and available directly from the box office at 86 Townsend Avenue or by calling 633-5159. Regular tickets are $35 and available online at boothbayoperahouse.com.

Doors for seating open at 7 p.m. The upstairs bar will open at 6:30 p.m. for ticket holders.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

