After moving from Massachusetts to Midcoast Maine almost 20 years ago, Judy Nixon was able to dedicate more time to pursuing her interest in fine art. Having worked in the accounting field for many years, she appreciated having the freedom to explore her creativity by studying with several local artists whose work she admires.

Although her primary medium is watercolor, she also enjoys painting in acrylics and gouache. Nixon uses images from her paintings to make note cards, calendars, and small reproductions.

Because of its great beauty and small town atmosphere, Nixon and her husband chose to relocate to the Bristol area and Nixon loves to paint the magical place she now calls home: the Pemaquid peninsula. Whether it is an iconic landmark or the creatures or flowers in her own yard, she feels a personal connection to her subjects.

She also gets excited about capturing the wonderful island atmosphere of Monhegan whenever she gets a chance to visit. Light and color are important to her, and she is always eager to learn new techniques and experiment with new subject matter.

Nixon has been the featured artist at local banks, libraries, and nonprofit associations, and has participated in local art exhibits and benefit auctions in the area. Her work has been accepted into and received awards at juried shows in the Midcoast and Augusta regions. Memberships include the Pemaquid Group of Artists at Lighthouse Park in Pemaquid, River Arts in Damariscotta, Boothbay Region Art Foundation in Boothbay Harbor, and the Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset.

A portion of the sale price for any art sold in this exhibit will benefit the Bristol Area Library. Nixon’s artwork can be viewed during regular library hours: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, 2-5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to noon. The Bristol Area Library is located at the corner of Route 130 and Old County Road. For more information, call 677-2115 or go to bal.tidewater.net.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

