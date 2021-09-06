Local Musicians Featured at Live Edge Music Festival

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Midcoast Conservancy will hold the ninth annual Live Edge Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 19, at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m.; the music will run until 6 p.m.

Four music acts, local food including pizza from the OG Hootenanny Pizza Guys, and Maine brews including Grateful Grain beer will be part of the fun-filled day set amid HVNC’s 1,000 acres of trails, pond shore frontage and bogs.

This year’s musical line-up includes Primo Cubano, 12/OC, the Jamie Saft New Zion Trio, and duo Katie Daggett and Ed DesJardins.

Daggett and DesJardins, local singer-songwriters, will play original songs, as well as covers. Jamie Saft, who is also headlining the Jazz in the Woods benefit concert at HVNC this Saturday, Aug. 28, will bring jazz to the festival line-up with his New Zion Trio, which includes Tyler Quist on bass and Gary Gemmiti on drums.

12/OC is a home-grown, self-described “band of three brothers doing what they love,” who play rock covers of Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen. Wrapping up the day will be fan favorite Primo Cubano, whose traditional Cuban Salsa-style “Son” dance music dares anyone to stay in their seats.

For $20, advance ticket buyers will receive a voucher good for up to $20 on a second entrée at 11 restaurants. The list of restaurants and tickets are available at midcoastconservancy.org. Tickets are also available for in-person purchase at Mexicali Blues, Sheepscot General Store, and the Alna General Store.

For more information, go to midcoastconservancy.org or call 389-5150.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

