Local nature writer and photographer Lee Emmons has opened an online shop to feature his photography. His images feature birds and nature scenes mainly taken in Lincoln County.

Emmons’ writing has appeared in The Lincoln County News and Northern Woodlands’ The Outside Story. A resident of Newcastle, his photography has appeared in The Free Press and The Portland Press Herald.

To view his photography, go to etsy.com/shop/lemmonsphoto or email emmons.lee@gmail.com.

