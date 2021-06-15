Loughridge Paintings at CLC YMCA

“Picking up a paintbrush and making marks on a surface excites me,” said South Bristol artist Sally Loughridge, whose solo art show at the Central Lincoln County YMCA in Damariscotta runs through July.

With a portion of the proceeds benefiting the CLC YMCA, these paintings of landscapes and waterscapes are for sale through the artist.

As a child, Loughridge painted with her scientist-artist mother as an observant and creative guide. She continued to paint as an adult and through her long career as a clinical psychologist in Vermont.

Since moving to Maine in 1999, she has focused fully on art — creating, showing, and teaching. She paints primarily in oil and soft pastel.

In this past year of COVID-19 isolation, painting has helped her to center on being creative and hopeful. Loughridge exhibits widely on the Midcoast and has been in many solo, invitational, and juried shows.

For more information, contact the artist through sallyloughridge.com.

