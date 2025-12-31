‘Magic Flute’ Returns To Harbor Theater Jan. 17

Harbor Theater invites all to attend a very special presentation from its Arts on Film series at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17.

Even if one has caught the Met Opera’s live presentation of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” in December, they will want to revisit this masterpiece in renowned director Ingmar Bergman’s 1975 cinematic version. Maine-based professional singer John David Adams hosts the screening.

Bergman’s film version of “The Magic Flute” (G; 2 hours 14 minutes) is not only beloved by opera and music fans, but movie buffs as well. Released theatrically 50 years ago in 1975, this delightful portrayal is full of the color, drama, magic, and humor of Mozart’s enchanting opera.

Bergman doesn’t just film the story or document a staged performance; he follows a staged production performed in a beautiful working Baroque theater with period sets and visual effects. He shows the audience the singers onstage and off, giving not only a picture of the vivid characters, but the people who bring those characters to life.

A versatile and accomplished bass-baritone, Adams has enjoyed a varied career in concert, opera, recital, and musical theater. He credited Bergman’s “The Magic Flute” as his introduction to opera as a teenager, and it has remained a favorite ever since. He’s even been privileged to perform in live productions of the opera over the years, in various roles.

Adams will talk about his experience discovering the opera, what it’s like to perform in it, and even describe his recent visit to the actual theater in Sweden that is the inspiration for Berman’s film.

Harbor Theater’s Arts On Film series runs monthly from October through May with films from Exhibition on Screen and independent arts filmmakers. For more information, go to boothbaycinema.org/arts-on-film-series.

