Maine Art Gallery Exhibits Another Side of Maine

There are many paintings of lobster buoys and lobster boats, of pretty farm fields, but the men and women who haul the traps and pick the produce in Maine are often invisible.

The current Maine Art Gallery exhibit, “Working Maine,” shows working folks in various jobs from field work to manufacturing and construction, restaurant work to ice harvesting.

Fifty-seven artists are represented, 16 of whom were invited and the rest juried, in art mediums including painting, photography, assemblage, collage, sculpture, and drawing.

At 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, as part of the Wiscasset’s July Art Walk, visitors will have a chance to hear three of the artists talk about aspects of their work such as process, idea generation, materials, and how the work fits within the theme of the show: Heather Perry, photographer; Deb Arter, assemblage; and Sarah Greenier, painter.

The exhibit runs until Sunday, Aug. 13. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

A nonprofit organization, the Maine Art Gallery has been dedicated to the advancement and preservation of the visual, fine and applied arts through exhibitions, lectures, demonstrations and educational programs for children and adults since 1958.

For more information, go to maineartgallerywiscasset.org or find the gallery on Facebook.

