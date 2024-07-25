Maine Art Gallery ‘Made in Maine’ Reception July 27

Works in painting, drawing, textiles, sculpture, photography, and assemblage by members of the Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset will be on exhibit from Thursday, July 25 to Wednesday, Sept. 8.

An opening reception for this energetic and eclectic show will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. Music will be provided by singer/songwriter Katie Daggett. Refreshments will be served.

The Maine Art Gallery’s annual exhibit provides member artists an opportunity to exhibit their work in a particularly fine exhibit space, Wiscasset’s former old academy building on Warren Street. Member participation helps to make the gallery sustainable and plays an important part in fulfilling its mission of building community through the arts.

A nonprofit organization, the Maine Art Gallery has been dedicated to the advancement and preservation of the visual, fine and applied arts through exhibitions, lectures, demonstrations and educational programs for children and adults since 1958. For more information go to maineartgallerywiscasset.org and find Maine Art Gallery Wiscasset on Facebook.

The gallery is located at 15 Warren St., Wiscasset, with free on-street parking. From the north on Route 1, turn right onto Federal Street (Route 218) then left onto Warren Street. From the south on Route 1, turn left onto Federal Street, then left onto Warren Street. From Main Street shops, it’s an easy eight-minute walk.

