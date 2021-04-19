Maine Art Gallery Names Gallery Manager

The board of trustees of the Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset is pleased to announce that Kerry Hadley has stepped into the position of gallery manager.

Hadley brings to the gallery a depth of strategic and organizational management experience that is well suited to a nonprofit gallery. As manager of the Camden Opera House for 16 years, and before that, as executive director of the Greater Portsmouth Chamber of Commerce, her goal has always been to enrich and cultivate community, at the same time helping grow the nonprofits with which she has been involved.

“The Maine Art Gallery is a gem of a place,” Hadley said. “It’s so close to downtown, yet located in a beautiful historic neighborhood. I look forward to helping the deeply dedicated and accomplished board bring more awareness of the gallery and its diverse offerings.”

Hadley comes to the Maine Art Gallery in time to help launch an exciting new season of exhibits, beginning with the Members Show that runs from May 15-June 5. Five more shows fill out a season that runs until Oct. 17. In addition to the regular show schedule, the gallery is holding an online auction of art from May 1-June 15.

“Kerry’s energy and enthusiasm for helping us to succeed gives us a marvelous boost after a year of solitude,” said Wendy Ross Eichler, board president. “We’re very excited about the upcoming season and new opportunities for accomplishing our mission to advance the fine arts for adults and children in Maine.”

Hadley and her husband Craig began their careers in New York City and made their way north over the years, finally making their home in Owls Head. They have two grown sons pursuing professional careers in the city. Kerry’s loves include art gallery hopping, reading, gardening, travel, and time spent at her wilderness camp in Moosehead Lake.

The Maine Art Gallery is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement and preservation of painting, sculpture, and graphic arts through exhibitions, lectures, demonstrations, and educational programs for children and adults.

For more information, go to maineartgallerywiscasset.org and or find the gallery on Facebook.

The gallery is located at 15 Warren St. in Wiscasset, just a 2-minute drive or an 8-minute walk from downtown Wiscasset. There is free on-street parking.

