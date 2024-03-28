Maine Art Gallery Offers Classes to Inspire, Educate, and Hone Creative Skills

With just a few months left before Maine’s busy summer season of houseguests, travel, and work around the house, it’s a good time to plan ahead and schedule personal enrichment activities.

With this in mind, the Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset has created a line-up of inspiring half-day classes for artists, would-be artists, and simply curious people.

Full descriptions of the classes can be found on the gallery’s website, mainartgallerywiscasset.org. Listed here are brief descriptions to pique the interest.

“Getting to Done,” with Debra Arter, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 14: All abilities and disciplines are invited to join this class, which will focus on ways to resolve, revive, and complete work that has been in the “not quite done” category for awhile.

“Simplified Plein Air,” with Deena Ball; 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday, June 20: This is an introductory course that caters to all artistic mediums. It is preliminary to an afternoon session of painting. Participants will learn principles in the morning and apply them in the afternoon painting session.

“Plein Air All Media,” with Deena Ball; 1:30-4:30 p.m., Thursday, June 20: This session is a continuation of the morning’s lesson. It’s designed for those who want to try outdoor painting or seasoned plein air painters who were unable to attend the morning session. Students will select a subject, plan their painting using tools discussed in the morning session and then have time to complete a painting.

For those interested in plein air painting, both June 20 workshops will provide the best learning experience.

“Plein Air Historic Wiscasset,” with Deena Ball; 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday, June 27: This three hour plein air class for any medium will concentrate on painting some of the historic houses in Wiscasset. Students should be familiar with their chosen media. The class will concentrate on capturing the atmosphere of the day and the small town feel of Wiscasset.

Students will start with plein air sketches at the chosen location to determine their best composition and progress to two hour plein air painting. The session will end with a final critique. There will be a quick demonstration and plenty of individual assistance.

“Sketchbook Journaling in Watercolors,” with Diane Dubriel; 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, July 8-10: This three-day outdoor workshop begins each day with a lesson demonstration. Then students will be guided to a location where they may practice in their own sketchbooks. Lessons will include good basic art practices and simple layout plans that make each sketchbook unique, personal, and fun. At noon students will return to the gallery to share what they have done, ask questions, and view examples of the instructor’s own sketchbooks. An art materials list will be provided following registration.

“Simple Pamphlet Stitched Books,” with Joelle Webber; 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 17: In this workshop students will learn the anatomy of a book. Each participant will make a simple paper covered style and finish with a hard cover version. Each person will also learn how to created three dimensional stars out of paper. No prior experience required. The material fee will cover all supplies needed for the workshop.

“Master Class – Intriguing Flowers,” with Olga Merrill; 4-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5: During this photography workshop at Pineland Farms, instructor Olga Merrill will help students train their eye to find amazing subtleties in flower photography and take flower photography to the next level with abstract techniques. Participants must understand the full functionality of their camera.

Maine Art Gallery members receive discounts on all classes as well as information about upcoming exhibitions, artist talks, and special events. Join now; individual memberships are just $35.

For more information, go to maineartgallerywiscasset.org.

The gallery gratefully acknowledges season sponsor Sherri Dunbar, Tim Dunham Realty and Capital Sponsor Islebrook Village at Wiscasset, an Everbrook Senior Living Community. This year’s class sponsors include Ames True Value, Solo Pane, Salt Bay Framers, Cromwell Coastal Realty and Red’s Eats.

The non-profit Maine Art Gallery is dedicated to the advancement and preservation of the visual, fine and applied arts through exhibitions, lectures, demonstration and educational programs for children and adults since 1958.

For more information can be found at maineartgallerywiscasset.org and on Facebook at Maine Art Gallery Wiscasset.

