Maine Art Gallery Opens Season With K-12 Wiscasset Student Art Show, Exhibit Of Mentors

The Maine Art Gallery reopens for the season on Friday, April 12 with two concurrent shows that express the influence of artistic mentors.

The first floor of the gallery will be filled with the colorful and exuberant creations by Wiscasset’s K-12 students. Alongside this art will be work by their teachers, who will describe their artistic mentors.

The gallery’s second floor features an exhibition called “Generations: The Legacy of Mentors.” This exhibit includes art by Maine Art Gallery’s founding generations of artists from the 1950s and ‘60s who influenced a younger group of artists whose work accompanies their mentors’ work. This show will be expanded in May to include a juried exhibit of Maine Art Gallery member artists who describe the influences on their work.

The gallery will be open three weekends in April: April 13-14; April 20-21; April 27-28. An opening reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 12.

A nonprofit organization, the Maine Art Gallery is dedicated to the advancement and preservation of the visual, fine, and applied arts through exhibitions, lectures, demonstrations, and educational programs for children and adults since 1958. For more information, go to maineartgallerywiscasset.org and find the gallery on Facebook.

Maine Art Gallery is located at 15 Warren St. in Wiscasset.

