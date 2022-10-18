The Waldo Theatre at 916 Main St., Waldoboro proudly presents the 2022 Maine Fall Fiddle Fest on Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22.

The festival kicks off on Friday night with an open jam session from 7-9 p.m. at The Waldo ($5 for the public, musicians free). Saturday events begin with a series of fiddle, cello, and guitar workshops in the afternoon, followed by a free youth fiddler showcase from 2-4 p.m. at Broad Bay Church, Waldoboro.

The festival culminates with a stellar concert at The Waldo Saturday at 7 p.m. including Joyce Andersen, the fiddle trio Boardman, Muise & Gawler, and opening performers Pineland Fiddlers, featuring 2022 U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Champion Owen Kennedy.

“We’re thrilled to again help celebrate such an important part of our Maine heritage,” said Keri Lupien, board president at The Waldo. “At Maine Fall Fiddle Fest our entire community, from seniors to toddlers, Midcoast and beyond, can come together and share this beautiful and spirited art form.”

Andersen is a veteran musician who has enjoyed a varied 25 year career as a sideperson, session player, singer-songwriter, and band leader. Andersen’s music has brought her from the coffeehouses and taverns of her native New England to national and international stages as a solo artist and with her husband Harvey Reid, Childsplay, Eric Andersen, and Richard Thompson.

She even made it to Carnegie Hall and to the Conan O’Brien show with Marshall Crenshaw. Her live shows and recordings showcase her versatility as a vocalist and violinist and guitar player who thrives on writing and interpreting songs across many genres from old-time, rock and Americana, spirituals, folk, pop, and swing.

Greg Boardman, Steve Muise and Elsie Gawler are a locally based folk music string trio of three voices, two fiddles and a cello, singing and playing songs from or inspired by our local elders and friends, as well as original tunes. Greg Boardman has sat at the feet of such fiddling elders as Cherry Frechette, Otto Soper, Simon St. Pierre, Ben Guillemette, Leo Murphy, and Lucien Mathieu, to name a few.

Pineland Fiddlers is an aspiring group of young fiddlers, ages 8-18, directed by Ellen Gawler. They have traveled to Cape Breton, Prince Edward Island, Scotland, Ireland, and Quebec, playing for contra dances, fairs and recording music. Pineland Fiddler’s 17-year-old Owen Kennedy’s love of traditional music and enthusiasm for performing has captivated audiences from San Diego to the Shetland Islands and across New England. He was recently named the 2022 U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Champion.

Hosted by Smokey McKeen, online tickets are available for $25 in advance, $30 the day of the event at the box office starting at 6 p.m. Youth tickets (17 and under) are $10 and a limited amount of front row seats are available. For more information go to thewaldotheatre.org.

Free parking is available on Main and School streets. Assistive listening devices are available at the box office. Doors open at 6 p.m. Concessions, including beer and wine, will be available for purchase. The Waldo is no longer requiring proof of vaccination, and has shifted to masks optional for all visitors.

This event is proudly sponsored and made possible with the support of The First National Bank, The Davis Family Foundation, and the Maine Community Foundation.

For more information about the jam session, workshops, free youth concert, and the Saturday concert, go to waldotheatre.org.

