Maine Farmland Trust Gallery Presents 2020 Fiore Residents Exhibit January 22, 2021 at 10:43 am Maine Farmland TrustYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJoseph A. Fiore Art Center Announces New ResidenciesJoseph A. Fiore Art Center Announces Residencies, Jury PanelFiore Artist-Residency Awards Expanded For 2017 SeasonFiore Open Studio Day is Sept. 30Season’s Last Open Studio Day at Joseph A. Fiore Art Center Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!