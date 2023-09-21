Maine Outdoor Film Festival Returns to The Waldo Sept. 22 September 21, 2023 at 9:50 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMountainfilm on Tour in Damariscotta, WaldoboroMountainfilm on Tour in Damariscotta, WaldoboroMountainfilm on Tour Returns to MidcoastWaldo Theatre Gallery to Host ‘Portrait of Patagonia’ Exhibit, Book SigningThe Waldo Welcomes Women’s Adventure Film Tour Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!