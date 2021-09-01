MaineCF’s Belvedere Traditional Handcrafts Fund Grants September 1, 2021 at 8:49 am Maine Community FoundationYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNewcastle Art Center to Receive GrantWiscasset Artist Nick Dalton Brings New Life to HesperRiver Arts Call to ArtistsGrants Available for Traditional Maine HandcraftsUpcoming Classes at River Arts Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!